'Dravid told me do whatever you want to, just be focused': Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

Rahul Dravid has been one of the major talking points before India tour of Sri Lanka. From the members of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka to the former cricketers and experts, everybody expressed their excitement of seeing Dravid as the head coach of a senior Indian side for the first time. Leg-spinner Yuzvnedra Chahal was the latest to share his thoughts of working under Dravid for the limited-overs series.

Talking about the inputs that he received from Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the Indian team for the ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka, Chahal, in a virtual press conference, said: "He said, do whatever you want to do, be focused on whatever you are doing.”

Chahal, who will be eyeing to cement his place in the white-ball side after a dip in form in the last couple of series against Australia and England, said Dravid has given him the responsibility to guide the youngsters.

"He told me, you are a senior and need to guide the youngsters in the team. Also, he said the series is important for me and I am focused on that only," the 30-year-old spinner, who has featured in 54 ODIs and 48 T20 Internationals, said.

The legendary Dravid was appointed the coach of the young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan as regular captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri with the Test squad.

Asked about adjusting to ODIs after having primarily played only T20s in the last six months or so, Chahal said it should not be an issue.

"Yeah...I am playing an ODI series after a long time. We already played two practice matches here. ODIs are different compared to T20s. I have played 50-plus (ODI) matches, so it should not be an issue. "And when I bowl, I only focus on how to get batsmen out. That's it," he added.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. The series was ideally set to begin from July 13 but a few positive Covid-19 cases in the host camp pushed the series back to July 17.

"Yes, the series will now start from 17th of July instead of 13th. The decision was taken in consultation with SLC keeping the safety and security of players in mind," a senior BCCI official told PTI, confirming the development.

After talking to sources in SLC, it has been learnt that new dates are still being chalked out in consultation with the BCCI. The tentative dates could be July 17, 19 and 21 for the 50-over games, while the three-match T20I rubber is likely to start from July 24.

"We are discussing a few options on the fresh itinerary," a source in SLC told PTI.

As per the original schedule, the series was to start with the ODI leg on July 13, followed by matches on July 16 and July 18. The T20I games were scheduled for July 21, July 23 and July 25.