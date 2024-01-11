Dravid's denial of indiscipline angle on Ishan Kishan raises bigger questions than ending speculation

From being reportedly considered as a possible replacement for Virat Kohli at the No.3 spot in T20Is to not finding a place in the squad for the Afghanistan series, Ishan Kishan's life changed drastically in a space of a couple of a month and a half. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who was a part of India's T20I and Test squads in the South Africa tour, decided to leave after the T20 series citing mental fatigue but instead of flying back home, was spotted in Dubai with friends. This reportedly didn't go down well with the Indian team management. Was it the main reason for his non-selection for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan? India's Ishan Kishan attends a practice session(AFP)

The question loomed large ahead of the series-opening T20I in Mohali. The warmness of it did wonders in the chilly Chandigarh weather evening. When head coach Rahul Dravid walked in for the pre-series press conference, needless to say, there were multiple questions on the absence of Kishan. Dravid did his best to brush them aside. He said there was no disciplinary issue at all with Kishan. Alright, no problem. But what the legendary Indian cricketer who turned 51 on Thursday, said afterwards requires security.

"Absolutely no disciplinary issue. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Dravid said.

"Not available?" Was it because he was mentally fatigued? If yes, then what are the team management and BCCI going to do about it? Mental fatigue is a real thing and Kishan is not the first player feeling its brunt. Virat Kohli came out in the open last year when he said he had to fake intensity when things were not going right for him. When will Indian cricket put more emphasis on mental health?

If mental fatigue was the reason then why was Kishan training with Hardik Pandya in Vadodara? Was his mental fatigue because of matters outside the cricket field? The questions are plenty and endless. A little more clarity from BCCI or the player himself would help.

"He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection." Does Kishan, who is not a confirmed a starter in the XI in any format, reserve the right to make himself "available" and walk into the side anytime he feels like it? Yes, mental fatigue, like physical injuries should be taken care of but that doesn't guarantee any cricketer a permanent spot in the side. What if he doesn't score in first-class cricket? What if the others who will play in his place perform better and cement their places?

There is an even bigger question. Will Kishan even play in the Ranji Trophy? An Indian Express report says he is not keen on playing for Jharkhand while a Cricbuzz report states the left-hander might make himself available for the second-round match keeping the England series in mind.

The Indian team management doesn't have many options as keeper-batters for the five-Test against England. There is a big question mark on KL Rahul's credentials as keeper on Indian pitches where the ball is expected to keep low and turn. Besides, expecting Rahul to keep in ODIs and Tests and also bat in the middle-order with heavy responsibility is too much of a task. KS Bharat has gone down the pecking order after the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If he doesn't do anything spectacular in the Ranji Trophy or for India A against England A, he is unlikely to be the first-choice keeper.

That leaves India with very little room. Whether the team management likes it or not and whether Kishan proves his fitness by playing in first-class cricket, he seems to be the frontrunner for the England series. But what if he doesn't make himself available? There are some pointed questions to be answered and the longer the selectors and the board stay mum, the more wind the speculations will gather.