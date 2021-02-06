DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

As England continued to pile runs against India on Day 2 of the Chennai Test, India had little chances to turn things around. Captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes batted splendidly to ensure England did not lose a wicket in the first session of the second day, and reach 255/3 at lunch. India's bowlers were kept at bay, as except a couple of close opportunities, not many chances came their way.

To make matters worse, India headed into the interval left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls. In fact, India lost both their reviews in a period of five balls. The first review was taken in the 108th over when Ashwin Stokes attempted a reverse sweep off Ashwin. Ashwin and Kohli believed there was something in it and went upstairs. Shockingly, the replay showed the ball hitting Stokes' glove as he went for the stroke and the review was lost then and there itself.

Four balls later, it was left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was bowling the 109th over. He brought Root forward and as the England skipper tried to defend it, the ball hit him on the left pad. Although it looked close at the time of impact, which promoted Nadeem and later Kohli to go for it, Root was a long way forward and the ball tracking showed the ball missing the stumps and going over it by quite some margin.

Kohli shares a bittersweet relation with the DRS. He has been a little notorious in taking them a bit too often although it doesn't mean that the India captain has a bad DRS record. However, Kohli and DRS have rarely seen eye to eye. During the third T20I between India and Australia in December last year, Kohli was left fuming after a review that was taken by him against Matthew Wade was declared null and void, the reason being because the India captain decided to go upstairs after watching the reply on the big screen.

"That LBW was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second time, they showed the replay on the screen. We decided to go for the review but the umpire said they have already shown the replay on the screen," Kohli had said.

"I had a chat with Rod (Tucker, the umpire) and said: “what do we do in this situation” and he said “nothing can be done. It’s a mistake from TV”. I thought from a management perspective, a message has to be passed that this can’t be done at the highest level because in a very important game, it can be very costly. It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I am sure it won’t be repeated."