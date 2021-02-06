India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli & co. eyes quick wickets in Chennai
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Follow live score and Updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST
More stats for Joe Root
3rd Test century for Root in ICC World Test Championship.
· 2nd Test century in India for Joe Root — 11th English batsman to score multiple centuries in India.
o His 1st century in India also came in the 1st innings of the 1st Test of the series at Rajkot (124) in 2016.
· 1st century for Root at Chennai.
· Consecutive century for Root against India.
o 125 in 3rd innings at The Oval in 2018.
o 100* in 1st innings at Chennai in 2021.
· 3rd consecutive Test with a century for Root.
· 5th visiting captain to score a century at Chennai.
-
FEB 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Joe Root's day
Century for Joe Root
· 20th Test century for Joe Root — joint 8th most for England.
· 9th Test century for Root outside England — joint 7th most for by an English batsman.
· 9th Test century for Root as captain in Tests — joint 4th most for England.
-
FEB 06, 2021 08:13 AM IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. The action packed Day 1 saw Joe Root scoring a hundred on his 100th Test. Meanwhile, England bowlers struggled to get wickets, but the day ended with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Dominic Sibley for 87, and this could open up the door to take early wickets for India on Day 2. The first session will be crucial for both the teams.
India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Kohli & co. eyes quick wickets
'Something you don't expect': Laxman 'surprised' at India's tactics after tea
- 'That is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman," Laxman said after the tea interval.
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah
Swann explains how Eng focussed too much on Ashes instead of 'best team' India
Sangakkara, Muralitharan named in four-member technical advisory committee
Joe Root’s double delight propels England
'I don't think I took enough fluids today': Root speaks after his ‘special’ ton
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Twitter reacts to Kohli-Root's friendly chat by pitchside during Chennai Test
Joe Root scores century in 100th Test to join illustrious list
- India vs England: English stalwarts Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the others who achieved this feat. It must be noted that Root made his Test debut in India in 2012 when he helped England draw the final Test with a resolute knock which in turn gave them a series win.
1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Root’s hundred, Sibley’s 87 put ENG in comfort zone
Arjun Tendulkar registers his name for IPL auction 2021
'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren't there', who did we have?': Shastri
- Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.
