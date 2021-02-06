IND USA
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Live

India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli & co. eyes quick wickets in Chennai

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Bumrah dismissed Sibley on final ball of Day 1 but England captain Joe Root will kick things off on Day 2. Root scored a ton on Day 1, and will hope to take England past 500-run mark. India need quick wickets. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
hindustantimes.com
FEB 06, 2021 08:33 AM IST

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Follow live score and Updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST

    More stats for Joe Root

    3rd Test century for Root in ICC World Test Championship.

    · 2nd Test century in India for Joe Root — 11th English batsman to score multiple centuries in India.

    o His 1st century in India also came in the 1st innings of the 1st Test of the series at Rajkot (124) in 2016.

    · 1st century for Root at Chennai.

    · Consecutive century for Root against India.

    o 125 in 3rd innings at The Oval in 2018.

    o 100* in 1st innings at Chennai in 2021.

    · 3rd consecutive Test with a century for Root.

    · 5th visiting captain to score a century at Chennai.

  • FEB 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    Joe Root's day

    Century for Joe Root

    · 20th Test century for Joe Root — joint 8th most for England.

    · 9th Test century for Root outside England — joint 7th most for by an English batsman.

    · 9th Test century for Root as captain in Tests — joint 4th most for England.

  • FEB 06, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    India vs England 1st Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. The action packed Day 1 saw Joe Root scoring a hundred on his 100th Test. Meanwhile, England bowlers struggled to get wickets, but the day ended with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Dominic Sibley for 87, and this could open up the door to take early wickets for India on Day 2. The first session will be crucial for both the teams.

