Dwayne Bravo achieves rare feat, becomes only the second player after Kieron Pollard to play 500 T20 matches

Swashbuckling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, also fondly known as DJ Bravo, on Wednesday appeared in his 500th T20 match when he appeared for the toss of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain became only the second cricketer after Keiron Pollard to achieve the rare feat.

The West Indies all-rounder made his T20 debut in 2006 and since then, he has gone on to play for multiple teams and franchises around the world. Much like his compatriot Pollard, the Trinidad-born superstar ended up becoming a T20 specialist. The fact that he last played a Test match in 2010 and hasn't played an ODI since 2017 bears testament to his importance in the shortest format of the game.

Chennai Super Kings, Chittagong Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kent, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Mumbai Indians, Paarl Rocks, Quetta Gladiators, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago are some of the teams Bravo has plied his trade with in T20 cricket.

Until the CPL final on September 14, 37-year-old Bravo amassed 6566 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike-rate 126.90. With the ball, Bravo has so far picked 540 wickets at an average of 24.42 and an economy rate of 8.21. While his highest innings score is 70 not-out, his best figures in a match read 5/23.

Kieron Pollard tops the list with 561 matches, scoring a whopping 11,159 runs and grabbing 298 wickets. Third in the list “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle, who has scored 14,261 runs in 445 matches and has picked 82 wickets.

Rounding off the top-5 is Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, with 10,808 runs and 152 wickets in 436 games.

Following the CPL final, Bravo will head to the UAE for the completion of IPL 14 with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bravo, so far, has played 144 matches, scoring 1510 runs and clinching 156 wickets.

CSK will resume their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on September 20.

