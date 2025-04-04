The World Championship of Legends Season 2 is on a marquee journey featuring former prominent international players in the era of Legends Cricket. Adding to the lineup, including cricketing greats who will take the field again, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard will now rejoin professional T20 Cricket through West Indies Champions. Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard join West Indies Champions in upcoming WCL(Getty Images)

However, returning to represent his core national team, the West Indies Champions, Dwayne Bravo, as quoted from a press release by WCL, said, "Last time I left cricket, my body wasn't prepared for what it could handle. Now it's imperative that with my full attention on returning to T20 cricket, I stay committed and perform well."

During his international career from 2004 to 2021, Dwayne Bravo, a legend of T20 cricket who is currently in his late forties, was a superb all-rounder with remarkable death-bowling abilities. Bravo is also renowned for having amassed 631 wickets across 582 matches, making the Caribbean icon one of history's most prolific wicket-takers.

Sharing the excitement of taking the field with Kieron Pollard in the World Championship of Legends' second season, Dwayne adds, "Me and Kieron have a partnership way before we started playing franchise cricket. The only experience that we are going to share now is that we are going to be representing our nation again, which is also our franchise for participation in the World Championship of Legends."

As one of T20 cricket's most successful players, Kieron Pollard has amassed over 600 appearances and more than 11,000 runs across global franchises. Kieron Pollard was also in charge of leading the West Indies white-ball teams from 2019-2022, winning 15 major titles throughout his illustrious career.

Kieron Pollard also expressed happiness about Bravo's comeback for the World Championship of Legends season: "Hearing Dwayne coming back to play melts my heart. Dwayne is a true champion, and the kind of cricketing career he had once, one can never argue that he has had it well and he has given back to cricket a lot."

Ajay Sethi, Owner of West Indies Champions, who also acquired the franchise back in 2024, shared, "It is like reliving history in all its glory. Having Bravo and Pollard return to play T20 cricket is like bringing back old friends that defined the West Indies' golden era. To see them represent their own nation again in T20 is a moment that can never be forgotten."

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, commented on the significance of their inclusion: "The addition of Bravo and Pollard to the West Indies Legends squad marks a significant turning point for the championship's second season. They will raise the tournament's profile with their all-rounder skills and captivating demeanour on and off the field."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has approved the World Championship of Legends as the only professional T20 cricket competition for retired players worldwide. By bringing together the legendary players who helped to shape contemporary cricket culture by quickly capturing the interest of cricket fans since its ground-breaking debut season.

Under a professional six-franchise format, this innovative tournament has swiftly emerged as cricket's most anticipated reunion event, uniting legendary players from South Africa, Australia, India, Pakistan, England and the West Indies. The competition offers a special fusion of nostalgia and true competitive spirit that other exhibition matches just cannot match, and it is held in England's cricket's spiritual home.