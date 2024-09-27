Dwayne Bravo, West Indies' legendary all-rounder, announces retirement from all cricket

West Indies' legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after an injury prematurely ended his final Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Dwayne Bravo of the West Indies.(Getty Images)

Set to turn 41 next month, Bravo holds the record as the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He had retired from international cricket in 2021 and bid farewell to the Indian Premier League last year. Over the past year, Bravo transitioned into coaching, taking on roles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan cricket teams.

"Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do--this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough," Bravo said in a post on Instagram.

Bravo's farewell campaign in CPL was cut short after he sustained an injury while attempting to catch St. Lucia Kings captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over of a match.

The injury forced Bravo to leave the field immediately, marking the abrupt end to his career. He did not bowl in what turned out to be his final game and only made an appearance at number 11 during TKR's unsuccessful chase of a steep 219-run target.

Bravo's legacy in the CPL remains top-notch, as he played 107 matches, scoring 1,155 runs with a strike rate of 129.33, while also claiming 129 wickets at an impressive average of 23.02.

Overall, Bravo's contribution to the T20 format is unparalleled. He retires as the leading wicket-taker in the format, with a remarkable 631 wickets in 582 appearances.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 per cent at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell," Bravo added in his retirement post.

After his stint in the CPL concluded, Bravo was set to feature in the UAE's ILT20, after being retained by MI Emirates. However, he decided to opt against playing in the tournament and announced his decision to retire.

Bravo thanked his fans for the support and love he received throughout his illustrious career and admitted that he has no regrets over his decision.

"To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago - thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side. With love, Sir Champion," Bravo concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)