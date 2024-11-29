ECB bans player participation in Pakistan Super League, exemptions made for IPL: Report
The ECB has reportedly banned its players from taking part in the Pakistan Super League.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has introduced a significant policy change that will impact its players' participation in international franchise leagues. As reported by The Telegraph on November 28, the ECB has officially banned English players from competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the domestic summer, a move that extends to all global franchise leagues, excluding the Indian Premier League (IPL), that overlap with the English season.
This decision is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the integrity of domestic competitions, particularly the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, by preventing players from participating in tournaments that clash with these events.
Under the new guidelines, players who are centrally contracted with the ECB will be prohibited from playing in any overseas leagues that run concurrently with England's domestic white-ball tournaments. This includes the PSL, which is scheduled to take place from mid-March to mid-April in 2025, overlapping with the start of the IPL, which is expected to begin on March 14.
The restriction also extends to competitions suspected of corruption and to players ‘double-dipping’ – participating in multiple tournaments at the same time after being eliminated from one.
While the move is likely to affect the earning potential of several top English cricketers, the ECB is confident that it will lead to long-term benefits. The Telegraph reports that the board believes this policy will enhance the quality of domestic cricket in England by ensuring players' availability for key home competitions and preserving the integrity of the game.
ECB chief executive Richard Gould emphasised the importance of protecting the strength and integrity of cricket in England and Wales. “This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates,” Gould explained.
“It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to earn and gain experience while also protecting the integrity of cricket globally."
England stars in IPL
The new regulations are expected to have a direct impact on several prominent English cricketers who were set to play in the PSL. Many top players, including Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Reece Topley are already secured for the IPL through the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25.