ECB CEO Tom Harrison attended Ravi Shastri's book launch event: Report

At a time when India head coach Ravi Shastri's book launch event two days before the fourth India-England Test in London is in the spotlight for being one of the main reasons behind the Covid cases in the Indian camp, it was learnt late on Friday that even England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison attended the function.

It was local British paper 'Evening Standard' that reported Harrison's attendance on August 31, which wasn't known to most people.

"Standard Sport can reveal that Harrison, the ECB Chief Executive, also attended the event. He wore a mask throughout, except consuming food and drink."

However if the newspaper is to be believed then Harrison apparently "hadn't seen the guest list" and "expected a COVID-safe event, in line with the safer guidelines that were laid out for both teams by the ECB this summer."

Shastri's book launch event was held on August 31 and he along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, senior physio Nitin Patel all tested postive a few days after that during the fourth Test at the Oval.

BCCI was peeved at the timing of the event in the middle of the series since it allowed outside guests. It has now been identified as a super spreader with no one wearing face masks because of relaxation of rules.

The event came under further spotlight after India's assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on the eve of the fifth and final Test at Manchester which ultimately led to the cancellation of the Test match.

The BCCI and ECB are trying to reschedule the Test match later on. India are slated to tour England next year for a limited-overs series. Reports are doing the rounds that a one-off Test can be played to make up for the Manchester Test if time permits.