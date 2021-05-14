Eid-ul-Fitr: Shami remembers friends' requests for biryani made by mother

Indian Premier League franchises took to social media on Friday to extend wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The auspicious occasion falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

Punjab Kings shared the memories of some of the players in the franchise on Twitter. PBKS and India pacer Mohammed Shami said: "When we were young, those who didn't keep roza were the first ones to get ready because they waited a long time for the festival. It used to feel really nice as guests would come home for a get together and we would enjoy a lot. Eid is always celebrated nicely, all of us embracing and hugging each other. As far as the memories are concerned, we could see happiness during such festivals."

"Talking about food during Eid, we had phirni and sevai was always there in sweets, as for me, I have always been a fan of biryani, so we would wait anxiously for Eid. Friends would also request for biryani because my mother makes really good biryani. From Punjab Kings, me and my family, I'd like to wish Eid Mubarak to all of you. Stay safe and stay home."

Taking to Twitter, Chennai Super Kings wrote: May you have a peaceful Eid with your loved ones. Stay home and celebrate safely. #EidMubarak #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians wrote: "A festival of happiness and blessings. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #EidMubarak." SunRisers Hyderabad wrote: "#EidMubarak to everyone. Have a happy and safe one #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #EidUlFitr." Kolkata Knight Riders wrote: "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating this auspicious day. Wishing peace, prosperity and most importantly, good health to everyone #StayHomeStaySafe #Eid2021."

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.