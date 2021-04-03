Eight groundsmen down with Covid at Wankhede

The preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Wankhede Stadium suffered a setback when eight of the 19 groundsmen at the stadium tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The IPL is set to kick-off on April 9 in Chennai while the Mumbai leg of the matches are to be held between April 10 and April 25 with the first match to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the venue. A total of 10 matches will be played at the Wankhede.

A total of six bio-bubbles are being organized for the IPL, with Mumbai being one of the venues.

While the IPL will be played behind closed doors because of the Covid situation in the country, the groundsmen testing positive is a worrying sign. Mumbai is in the middle of an intense second wave of the pandemic.

Most of the groundsmen don’t stay at the ground and have to commute daily, mostly by train. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is now planning to house the staff at the ground itself till the matches are over.

“We will make arrangement for the ground staff at the stadium itself with immediate effect. We have many rooms at the ground where they can be housed,” said an MCA official. “There will be no threat to IPL matches at the Wankhede. We will be ready by the time the tournament starts,” he added.

MCA were also in talks with Wankhede curator Ramesh Mhamunkar whether he needs additional staff to get the ground ready. MCA has in-house ground staff at their facility at BKC and Kandivili who can be called over to help with the preparation for the duration of the tournament.