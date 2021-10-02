Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ellyse Perry the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets
cricket

Ellyse Perry the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets

Published on Oct 02, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Ellyse Perry(ICC/Twitter)
Reuters |

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India's Pooja Vastrakar on day three of the four-day pink-ball test on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Perry sent off Vastrakar (13) in the 143rd over as Beth Mooney pulled off a stunning catch at gully.

Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India's Jhulan Goswami (337) and England's Katherine Brunt (301).

The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

India declared on 377 for eight in their first innings, shortly after the dinner break on Saturday.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ellyse perry
