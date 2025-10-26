End of an era: NZ’s Sophie Devine bows out

New Delhi: New Zealand’s World Cup campaign never caught any momentum, and it ended in subdued fashion on Sunday with an eight-wicket loss to England in Visakhapatnam. It also was occasion for a quiet adieu for three of New Zealand’s greats Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Leah Tahuhu, women who have defined an era of White Ferns cricket. New Zealand's Sophie Devine reacts after playing her last one day international match (REUTERS)

For over a decade, they’ve been a constant – fierce competitors, loyal teammates, and the binding factor in a team that has lived through change, triumph and heartbreak. Together, they’ve carried New Zealand cricket from days when women’s games were thinly attended to the present time when they draw large crowds.

This campaign was meant to be their last chance to make an impact in an ODI World Cup. Instead, it has been a campaign of missed chances and wash outs. However, within that there’s been a quiet dignity that has always defined the trio – playing with heart even when the odds are against them.

Devine, 36, had the time to process her exit because she announced her decision a while ago. Bates, 38, and Tahuhu, 35 haven’t officially called time on their international careers, but this is definitely their last ODI World Cup.

Pacer Jess Kerr, who has known Devine since she was a young girl and then played under her for the country, spoke to HT about the deep, personal connection that runs through generations of New Zealand cricket. “She’s been a role model to me, being type one diabetic (like me) and from Tawa, where I’m from. My dad used to coach her. She’s an absolute legend of the game. The way she’s handled all her success, so humble, so human.”

“She cares deeply about this team, gives everything every time she walks on the field. This is her fifth World Cup, which is crazy for a pace-bowling all-rounder. Her work ethic and leadership are incredible.”

For opener Georgia Plimmer, one of the team’s youngest players, the experience of sharing the field with Devine, Bates and Tahuhu has been surreal.

“Representing New Zealand, such a small nation that prides itself on competing with the biggest teams, means a lot. That Kiwi flair and pride really come from these leaders. The way Sophie, Suzie and Leah lead from the front and step up under pressure is inspiring.

“Watching Sophie perform like she has in her last 50-over World Cup, in tough conditions, has been especially motivational for all of us.” Devine scored 289 runs (avg 57.80) and took four wickets.

Opener Bates had a forgettable World Cup in contrast but has been the steadying force of the team for nearly two decades. Her calmness at the top, her relentless consistency and her warmth have shaped players across generations. For Plimmer, Bates has been more than a mentor.

“Over the last 18 months, as her opening partner, I’ve had lots of conversations with Suzie. The biggest thing I’ve learned from her is balance… how she manages her cricket commitments while having interests outside the game. She knows exactly how much to give to cricket and when to step away. We both love being outdoors and active, and that’s helped me learn how to manage the pressures that come with this sport.”

It’s the little things, the chats, the shared routines, the quiet reassurance in pressure moments that will be missed most. Plimmer recalled one moment that captured Devine’s leadership. “During the T20 World Cup (they won in 2024), Sophie gave each of us a photo and a handwritten message. Mine was a picture of me and Suzie smiling before going out to bat in England. Her note said to back myself and enjoy the game, and that she always believed in my skills. That really stuck with me.”

White Ferns shared a funny video of Sophie with a mosquito bat in the Colombo dressing room, swinging away furiously at them. In her last huddle and the last time singing the national anthem left her teary eyed. Devine was straight forward, someone who wore her heart on her sleeves.

Plimmer put it best: “It’s going to be so weird without her. We were just talking about how much we’ll miss her energy — she’s crazy in the best way. Her fun side brings so much life to the team, and that’ll be a huge gap.”

This exit wasn’t scripted. After their T20 World Cup win last year, the ODI World Cup was supposed to be one more deep run, one more knockout fight, one more roar of the Ferns. Instead, there was rain – unrelenting, indifferent and poetic in its own cruel way.

But even as they pack their bags in a quiet Visakhapatnam dressing room, there’s no sense of finality, only legacy. Because Devine, Bates and Tahuhu have given New Zealand something that goes beyond results – about values a generation of players learned from the best.