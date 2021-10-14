Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ended in heartbreak but Delhi Capitals is team of exceptional warriors: Pant
Ended in heartbreak but Delhi Capitals is team of exceptional warriors: Pant

Delhi lost by three wickets, primarily undone by an underwhelming batting show which put up just 135 runs on the board for KKR to chase.
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.(IPL)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:40 PM IST
PTI |

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Thursday said he is proud of his side despite its ouster from the IPL after a close loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 and described his teammates as "exceptional warriors".

Delhi lost by three wickets, primarily undone by an underwhelming batting show which put up just 135 runs on the board for KKR to chase.

Delhi fought hard with the ball but KKR edged home with one ball to spare after losing five wickets for seven runs at one stage.

"It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100 per cent," Pant tweeted.

"To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger," he said.

Two-time champions KKR will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.

ipl 2021
