Home / Cricket / ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: England settle for draw with New Zealand in Lord's test
cricket

ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: England settle for draw with New Zealand in Lord's test

Chasing 273 for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, England finished their second innings with 170-3 in 70 overs before both sides shook hands on a draw late in the evening.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 11:58 PM IST
England v New Zealand: England's Dom Sibley walks off the pitch at the end of the test(Action Images via Reuters)

England offered stiff resistance in the final session to secure a tedious draw against New Zealand on day five of the first test at Lord's on Sunday.

Having lost day three's play due to rain, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson declared their second innings at 169-6 at lunch.

England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley arrived at the crease focusing only on blunting the new-ball bowling attack in a bid to save the test match.

The pair showed incredible patience in adding 49 runs by the 24th over before Burns (25) was caught in the slip cordon off Neil Wagner's bowling.

Zak Crawley (2) did not last long at the crease as he dragged Tim Southee's out-swinging delivery straight to gully.

Captain Joe Root (40) was the only wicket to fall in the final session when he was trapped leg-before by Wagner.

Sibley continued to frustrate the bowlers at the other end and finished with 60 off 207 deliveries, while Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 20.

Earlier, New Zealand hoped to turn the result in their favour as they added to their overnight score of 62-2 with the loss of another four wickets before rain forced an early lunch.

England debutant Ollie Robinson was once again lethal in his opening spell, picking off the first wicket of the morning session as New Zealand nightwatchman Wagner edged a bouncer through to wicketkeeper James Bracey.

The tourists continued to look for boundaries to give their bowlers a chance to fight for a win but lost wickets at regular intervals.

Tom Latham was trapped leg-before on 36 by Stuart Broad before a flying Bracey caught Ross Taylor (33) off Mark Wood's bowling.

Henry Nicholls (23) was caught trying to reverse-sweep Joe Root's off-spin but not before New Zealand had added 97 crucial runs in the morning session.

Despite Burns' determined 132, England were bowled out for 275 on day four as New Zealand secured a first-innings lead of 103, with pace bowler Southee taking six wickets for 43 runs.

Topics
england vs new zealand
