Home / Cricket / Eng vs NZ: Hosts fined for slow over-rate in 1st Test at Lord's
cricket

Eng vs NZ: Hosts fined for slow over-rate in 1st Test at Lord's

Lord's Test: Root pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:14 PM IST
File photo of England's Test captain Joe Root. (REUTERS)

Joe Root-led England on Monday was fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Joe Root's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC stated in an official release.

Root pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Mike Burns leveled the charge.

England skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley helped the hosts walk away with a draw in the first Test after New Zealand declared their innings at 169/6. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday.

Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county, the ECB said in a statement. Last week, Robinson had "unreservedly apologise" for the "racist and sexist" tweets he posted over eight years ago as a teenager.

IND USA
