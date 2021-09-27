England all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

England cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, reports had stated that Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision to call time on his Test career, and a day later, the 34-year-old made the official announcement.

"I'm 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Moeen said. "Test cricket is amazing, when you're having a good day it's better than any other format by far, it's more rewarding and you feel like you've really earnt it.

"I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out. I've enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done."

Moeen, however, will continue to play limited-overs cricket for England. He scored 2914 runs in 64 Test at an average of 28.29 and has taken 195 wickets with his off-spin. Since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen has made sporadic appearances for England in Tests and was recalled for the recently-concluded Test series against India, where he played three games.

"I felt like I was done, to be honest. “I was hoping to play the last Test - there were a couple of milestones I wanted to pass - but once that game got called off, I realised that was it,” Moeen said.

“Headingley was a great win but I just found I couldn't concentrate. I've played rash shots before and had poor games before. But I just felt like I wasn't in it. I've never felt that before. It's not that I didn't want to perform, I just didn't feel like I was fully wholeheartedly into it.”

Earlier this year in February, Moeen featured in one Test against India where he scored 6 and 43 and picked up eight wickets including two four-wicket-hauls (4/128 and 4/98) including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for a duck in the first innings and 62 in the second. He then played in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Tests against India at home, scoring 40, 8 and 35 respectively and claiming six wickets.

“You try your best. I just found it really hard to get in the zone bowling, batting and in the field. And the more I tried, I just couldn't do it. In the past when I came back into the team, it might take a bit of time but then I'm all in. But that series, I just couldn't do it,” Moeen added.

"The atmosphere felt really good. It was really nice to be back in the dressing room. But I just found cricketing-wise it was a bit of a struggle."

