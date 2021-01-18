IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test
cricket

England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test

England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
England captain Joe Root plays a shot during the first test match between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Cricket Stadium.(PTI)

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 52-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win Monday on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening test against Sri Lanka.

England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.

England had slumped to 14-3 late on the fourth evening before Bairstow and Lawrence combined to usher the tourists to 76-3.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 35 off 65 balls and Lawrence, who hit a gritty half century in the first innings, finished 21 not out.

Sri Lanka had a chance of a breakthrough after England resumed on 38-3. Bairstow may have been out lbw off Dilruwarn Perera’s off-spin in the third over, but stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal didn’t go for the television referral.

Bairstow eventually sealed the victory with a boundary when he swept Perera to square leg.

Sri Lanka was rattled for 135 in its first innings but rallied with a 359-run effort in the second innings after England had responded with 421, a hefty lead of 286 runs.

The second test of the two-match series will also be played at Galle, starting Friday.

England swept the series 3-0 when it last toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.