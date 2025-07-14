England bowler who bowled Siraj to break a billion hearts, ruled out of India series; will undergo surgery

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the remainder of the five-match Test series against India after sustaining a fracture to his left little finger during the recently concluded third Test at Lord’s. The 21-year-old is set to undergo surgery later this week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday. England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates with teammates after taking the last wicket of India's Mohammed Siraj(Action Images via Reuters)

The announcement came less than an hour after Bashir claimed the match-winning wicket of Mohammed Siraj to seal a dramatic 22-run victory for England on the final day. With that win, the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the tightly contested series.

“England men’s spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week,” the ECB said in a statement. “England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days.”

Bashir, who made a promising start to his international career earlier this year in India, suffered the injury on Day 3 at Lord’s while attempting to catch a powerful return drive from Ravindra Jadeja. The ball struck his non-bowling hand, causing the fracture. He was immediately taken off the field and played only a limited role in the rest of the match.

Despite the injury, Bashir returned to bowl in the second innings and delivered a telling blow by dismissing Siraj in the final session on Day 5. The Indian pacer played a defensive shot that ricocheted onto his leg stump, giving Bashir and England a memorable win at the historic venue.

With Bashir now sidelined, England are expected to name a replacement spinner in the coming days. Jack Leach, who has been recovering from a back injury, and Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson are among the leading contenders to fill the role for the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.

Bashir’s injury is a setback for England’s spin department, which had been banking on his control and subtle variations on flat pitches. His absence will require captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum to reassess the team balance as they look to seal the series in the remaining two matches.

The young Somerset off-spinner had impressed in his short Test career, particularly during the India tour earlier this year. His absence now leaves a gap in England’s bowling lineup, even as they celebrate a hard-fought win at Lord’s.