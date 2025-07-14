India go down in chase of 193, Jadeja's fight not enough as Stokes, Archer pick up famous win at Lord’s

2015 Galle. 2018 Edgbaston. 2024 Wankhede and now 2025 Lord's. Demons of the past came back to haunt India as the side failed to chase a gettable score, falling short of the 193-run target in the Lord's Test against England to go 1-2 down in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Heading into the fifth and final day of the third Test of the five-match series, the task for India and England was simple. The hosts needed six more wickets while Shubman Gill's India needed 135 more runs. However, no one could have anticipated an abject surrender of these proportions as India got bundled out in the second session on Day 5, handing a 22-run win to England. Ravindra Jadeja's lone fight went in vain as England picked up a famous win(Action Images via Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja (61*), Jasprit Bumrah (5) and Mohammed Siraj (4) tried their best as the trio played out of their skins to help India stage a marvellous comeback. However, right when it felt like India would register a memorable win, England pulled a rabbit out of the hat. There was ecstasy in the England camp but agony in India's. Jadeja kept trying his level best, but in the end, Siraj's dismissal painted a sorry picture for the visitors.

Before the start of play on the final day, India's hopes relied heavily on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, as the duo had scored 141 runs for the fourth wicket in the first innings. However, England had their plans ready for Rishabh Pant, who was battling a hand injury after being struck in the first innings while wicketkeeping.

Jofra Archer sent Rishabh Pant's (9) stumps cartwheeling as England got their first wicket of the day. Many questioned why Ben Stokes didn't start off with Brydon Carse, but Archer vindicated the England captain's call. A few overs later, Ben Stokes stood up and made it his own mission to dismiss India's main batter, KL Rahul (39).

Stokes wrapped KL Rahul right on the pads as the ball swung back in sharply. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, but Stokes was confident and went for the review. The replays showed the ball indeed hit the pad first, and three reds confirmed the fall of the sixth wicket for India.

Just in the very next over, Jofra Archer got his second wicket of the morning as he sent Washington Sundar back to the pavilion for a four-ball duck. Nitish Kumar Reddy walked out to bat at No.9 and, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, he showed some application in the middle.

However, Jadeja and Nitish Reddy put together a blockathon as runs were hard to come by. Right on the cusp of the lunch break, England ended the 30-run stand for the eighth wicket as Chris Woakes sent the right-hander packing for 13 off 53 balls.

When the second session started, no one would have anticipated that Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah would stitch together a partnership that would last 132 balls. But this is exactly what happened as the duo put on 37 runs for the ninth wicket. However, as soon as India started to stage a comeback, Ben Stokes stood up for his team as he provided the crucial breakthrough, ending Jasprit Bumrah's stay of 54 balls, in which he scored five runs.

Siraj joined Ravindra Jadeja, and the duo kept chipping away at the target. However, Shoaib Bashir was able to get the final wicket and hand England a famous 22-run win.

How the Test match unfolded

The Lord's Test began with England captain Ben Stokes surprising everyone by choosing to bat first. The hosts put 387 runs on the board owing to Joe Root's 37th Test ton. Jasprit Bumrah got on the Lord's Honours Board as he returned with five wickets.

After both teams' first innings, there was nothing to separate India and England. Both sides posted identical scores in the first innings—387. It eventually became a second-innings contest. For India, KL Rahul returned with a century in the first innings.

Tempers reached a boiling point in the final session on Day 3 as India captain Shubman Gill went after England opener Zak Crawley for deliberately wasting time. The series truly heated up in that moment, and everyone knew what to expect on the final two days of the Test.

India came all guns firing with the ball on Day 4 as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the red cherry. Ben Stokes and Joe Root tried to help England post a total of more than 200, but it was not to be. Washington Sundar came out of the syllabus for England as the off-spinner returned with four wickets, including the key scalps of Joe Root and Jamie Smith.

England eventually folded for 192, setting a target of 193 for India. In the final session on Day 4, England returned with four wickets as Brydon Carse and Stokes unleashed fury.

The hosts then didn't relent on the final day despite Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy's valiant effort. England now have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, and the fourth Test in Manchester promises to be a cracker.