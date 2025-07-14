Ravindra Jadeja barges into Brydon Carse, England pacer puts 'arm around all-rounder's neck' as sledging at its peak

The Lord's Test between India and England is truly heating up, and no team is willing to give an inch. Tempers are really flaring a lot of verbal duels are being had. Day 5 of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy started with Jofra Archer hurling a mouthful towards Rishabh Pant after rattling his stumps. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook also didn't hold back in chirping away when Nitish Kumar Reddy came to the crease. However, things reached an escalating point moments before the lunch break as Ravindra Jadeja collided with Brydon Carse in the middle of the pitch. Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse exchanged a few words after the two barged into each other(AP)

The incident happened on the final ball of the 35th over. Ravindra Jadeja barged into Brydon Carse as he was running back for a quick two. Both parties had their eyes firmly set on the ball, and hence, they collided.

The collision happened when Jadeja was going for the first run. The England pacer didn't take too kindly to the entire chain of events and hurled a mouthful towards the India all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja then tried to put forward his version, saying, “he was just going for a run.”

Carse extended his hand to possibly catch hold of Jadeja, but Ben Stokes got in between to calm things down. The umpires also intervened to have a word with both Stokes and Carse.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar explained the chain of events on air, praising Jadeja for handling the situation pretty well. He also called out Carse for grabbing the Indian batter by his neck.

“I thought Jadeja handled that superbly. Clearly, looking at the ball, ran into the bowler in his follow-through. He quickly explained to the bowler what happened, he wasn't trying to pick up a fight,” said Manjrekar on air for JioHotstar.

“Just trying to clear the air and got on with his job. Just an arm around Jadeja's neck at one stage. Made me wonder what Brydon Carse was up to. But all's well that ends well,” he added.

Lord's Test going down to the wire

On Day 5 of the third Test, the equation was simple for both India and England. The visitors needed 135 more runs for the win, while the Three Lions required six more wickets.

England got off to the ideal start as the hosts dismissed Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar in quick succession. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja then tried to put together a rescue act, but their efforts were cut short right on the cusp of the lunch break as Chris Woakes sent the right-hander packing for 13.

Earlier, both England and India posted 387 runs on the board in the first innings. Washington Sundar returned with four wickets in the second innings as India bundled out England for 192 in the second innings.

However, England's bowlers made a match out of it despite defending 192.