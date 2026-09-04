England continue to punish Brydon Carse: He is nowhere to be seen in white-ball squads for Sri Lanka either

England have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming three T20Is and three ODIs against the visiting Sri Lankan team. Brydon Carse continues to be out of favour after he was involved in a nightclub incident last month. Carse was part of the first two Tests against Pakistan, but since he was not going to play in the first game at Headingley, he was asked to represent his county side Durham against Derbyshire. They won the game, and later Carse was pictured and videoed handcuffed by the police at a popular joint in Derby with Durham teammates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts in the vicinity. Apparently, they were out there to celebrate the Durham win. As a result, he lost his place in the English team for the second Test and later for the third Test, scheduled to be played on September 9 at Edgbaston.

Punishments galore for Brydon Carse. (Action Images via Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Mike Hesson hits back at reports over Salman Ali Agha’s Buckingham Palace absence: ‘Someone’s just made something up’

Now there is no Carse in the white-ball squads against Sri Lanka either. “Whilst Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad," an ECB spokesperson told Cricinfo. "Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation,” he added.

Two uncapped names!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, England have picked two uncapped names for the Sri Lanka series: batsman Aneurin Donald for T20Is and pacer Henry Crocombe for ODIs. England selector Marcus North said: “Two promising players who have earned their places on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, England have picked two uncapped names for the Sri Lanka series: batsman Aneurin Donald for T20Is and pacer Henry Crocombe for ODIs. England selector Marcus North said: “Two promising players who have earned their places on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added: "Aneurin has had an exceptional season for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also with Trent Rockets in The Hundred, while Henry is a player we have had an eye on all summer."

The three-T20I series kicks off on September 15. The three-ODI rubber will kick off on September 22.

T20I squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.