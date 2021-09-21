Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England failed Pakistan when they were needed the most: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja
cricket

England failed Pakistan when they were needed the most: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Earlier this year, ECB had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.
ANI | , Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:50 AM IST
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Twitter)

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja was disappointed with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for pulling out of their commitment as they cancelled their scheduled tour of Pakistan on Monday.

Earlier this year, ECB had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when England. Survive we will inshallah. A wake-up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses," tweeted Ramiz Raja.

RELATED STORIES

Official Statement from the ECB Board state: "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

As per the statement, the mental and physical well-being of England's players and support staff remains the highest priority of ECB. "We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket board ramiz raja england and wales cricket board
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Security tightened around NZ women's team in England after threat

'He will be a key factor; going to play in near future for India': Kohli

IPL 2021: KKR spin-pace cocktail leaves RCB reeling

BCCI hikes match fees for domestic cricketers
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP