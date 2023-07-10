England find a right mix in play, Aussies see just a blip

As his post-match media conference was winding down on Sunday, England skipper Ben Stokes was asked if he was happy everyone stayed ‘on the right side of the line’ (behaviour) as his team pulled off a tense win in the Headingley Test to keep the Ashes alive.

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins shared contrasting views on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.(Getty)

There were a few boos from the packed stands, more to show they knew what Australia did in the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord’s that anything else, but the extra security was not called upon to act even once. Stokes was relieved the win would at least for the next week put the team’s Bazball approach in perspective, admitting that a 1-2 series scoreline meant England simply had to win two more Tests.

But asked about the level of hostility towards Australia, he rolled his eyes, and smiled. “We’ve been to Australia a few times.”

The brilliant win with crucial contributions by express bowler Mark Wood and all-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali showed England didn’t play on overdrive all through. They slowed down too to absorb Australia’s offensive moves, what most pundits had demanded after narrow losses at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

“Overall, we absorbed when we needed to absorb and then we put it back on to them at the right time,” Stokes said, though reluctant to admit England had to move away from the Bazball aggression. “The individuals did it in their way. They were clear how they wanted to go and do things this week, as we’ve been the whole, in the first two games.”

The Bazball approach was also about honesty among players, Stokes explained. He cited as an example Moeen going up to coach Brendon McCullum the previous night and offering to bat at No.3 in the second innings. He fell for five runs, but it freed up Harry Brook to bat at No.5 and control the chase with a superb 75 off 93 balls.

“When I took on the role and asked for 10 selfless cricketers, that little moment of Mo going to Baz and saying I want that opportunity is everything we are about as a team.”

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins will have to decide between the fit-again Cameroon Green and Mitch Marsh, who hit a brilliant century, and whether to drop largely struggling Dave Warner. He credited England, especially Wood and Woakes, but reminded everyone that Australia were 2-1 up.

Has the momentum shifted to England, he was asked. “Not really, no.” No? Why not? “2-1”. Too long? “No, 2-1". So, confident of sealing it in Manchester (in the 4th Test)? “Every Test you start from afresh.”

“No matter winning or losing we’ve had a wonderful run so far, winning the first three matches (starting with the WTC final against India). It’s one of those games where everyone looks at it and says you could have done something differently. But we have all played enough cricket, so brush this one off and make yourself ready for Manchester.”

