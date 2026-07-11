England make a sweeping statement with a 4-0 series win against India

Mumbai: It was difficult to believe India were the reigning World Cup champions and not England, judging by how the hosts bossed the proceedings in Southampton on Saturday. England’s emphatic 56-run win secured a 4-0 series victory. As if on cue, this win saw them upstage India to the top of the T20I rankings.

England's Jos Buttler celebrates his century during the 5th T20I against India, at The Rose Bowl ground in Southampton on Saturday. (ANI)

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Between two grassed catches of Harry Brook 95* (45b), one early in his innings and another in the final over, the England captain put Indian bowlers to the sword. Together with the redoubtable Jos Buttler (131 off 64 balls), the duo’s 233-run (103 balls) second-wicket partnership laid bare the Indian team’s shortcomings—both structural and purely in terms of skills.

Barring Arshdeep Singh, India’s bowling attack was ordinary all-around. Even before the first ball was bowled, they started with a considerably weak fifth bowler’s quota to be shared between Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge’s slow medium. Those 4 overs alone went for 61 runs. To add to India’s misery, their spin bowling continued to feel the heat from England. Brook went all out against Axar Patel taking him down for 40 runs by himself in the 63 runs the experienced left-arm spinner conceded on the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Both Brook and Buttler can be innovative, but with India’s bowlers feeding them in the right areas, the two right-handers chose to stand and deliver, striking 8 sixes each during the innings. They helped England amass 257 runs, 4 more than what India posted in the T20 World Cup semi-final. The vibes had completely shifted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Brook and Buttler can be innovative, but with India’s bowlers feeding them in the right areas, the two right-handers chose to stand and deliver, striking 8 sixes each during the innings. They helped England amass 257 runs, 4 more than what India posted in the T20 World Cup semi-final. The vibes had completely shifted. {{/usCountry}}

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In reply, Sanju Samson (27) who was drafted back in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began strongly but perished without making any material impact on the game. Only Ishan Kishan 56 (35b) and Tilak Varma 53 (25b) coming in at No. 5 were able to throw a few punches. England’s win was never in doubt - their bowling was too well-rounded, and they had too many runs to play with.

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Bishnoi to replace Chakravarthy in Zim T20Is

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be named as Varun Chakravarthy’s replacement in the 3-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, HT learns. Chakravarthy was ruled out midway through the England T20I series with a hamstring injury. Bishnoi proved expensive in the one opportunity he got in England but the selectors have shown faith, and he will be drafted back into the squad.