Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

England opener Ben Duckett declared fit ahead of Champions Trophy

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 07:02 PM IST

Duckett sustained a groin injury while fielding during the third ODI against India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday.

England received a timely boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, with opener Ben Duckett being declared fit for the tournament, beginning on February 19.

England's Ben Duckett during the ODIs against India(REUTERS)
England's Ben Duckett during the ODIs against India(REUTERS)

Duckett, who had sustained a groin injury while fielding during the third ODI against India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday, underwent scans, and the results confirmed that the injury was not serious.

"Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy," the England Cricket Board said in a statement.

England endured a 0-3 whitewash against India in the ODI series following a 1-4 loss in the five-match T20I series, and they will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22.

"The England squad will arrive in Pakistan on 18 February ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, 22 February," ECB said.

England are drawn in Group B alongside world champions Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan for the eight-nation tournament, which will be hosted across Pakistan and Dubai.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On