'Massive shame not to be involved in IPL 2021': England opener Jason after going unsold in auction

England opener Jason Roy expressed his disappointment after going unsold in IPL auction 2021 on Thursday. Roy did not find any buyers in the mini-auction held in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021 as none of the eight franchises showed interest in him, leaving the right-hander in ‘massive shame’.

Roy took to Twitter after the auctions were over to state his feelings. “Massive shame not to be involved in the @IPL this year,” he wrote.

The England opener however was quick to congratulate all the cricketers who were picked up by the franchises during the auction.

“But wanted to congratulate all the lads that did get picked up. Especially some of the high rollers. Going to be good to watch,” Roy wrote.

Roy was part of the Delhi Capitals team last year but he decided to give IPL a miss due to personal reasons. He was replaced by Australia left-arm seamer Daniel Sams in the DC squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Roy was released by the Capitals and Sams was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Roy might not have found a buyer but it was a big payday for a lot of other overseas cricketers. South Africa’s Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 16.25 Cr.

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson went for ₹15 Cr to RCB. Glenn Maxwell was picked up by RCB for 14.25 Cr while Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for 14 Cr.

Roy’s teammate Moeen Ali faired pretty well too. After being released by RCB, Moeen found a new team in MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, who picked up him up for ₹7 Cr.

The 14th edition of IPL will mark the return of the tournament to India. The last edition was held in the UAE due to the pandemic situation in India.