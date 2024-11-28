London [UK], : England have included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Robinson as the replacement for the injured Jordan Cox for the remainder of the three-match Test series against New Zealand away from home. England rope in uncapped wicketkeeper-batter to replace Cox for remainder of NZ series

Cox fractured his thumb during a warm-up fixture in Queenstown and was subsequently ruled out of the series, with batter Ollie Pope taking the gloves for the first Test in Christchurch with regular keeper Jamie Smith away on paternity leave.

Robinson, who has no relation to the England fast bowler with the same name, will fly to New Zealand and will come into contention for a Test debut as early as the second Test in Wellington that commences on December 6.

While Robinson is yet to win a debut at Test level, the 25-year-old has impressed in recent times in England's domestic County Championship with a batting average of 48 in 2024 and an even more impressive 58 during the previous season in 2023.

This year in first-class cricket, Robinson has scored 1,038 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 81.60, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 198. Last year, it was even better, with 931 runs in 14 matches at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 88.66, with three centuries and five fifties. His best score was167*.

He also has a total of 92 dismissals across the two seasons and was due to tour Australia at the start of next year as part of the England Lions team.

The first Test has started at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with England winning the toss and opting to field first.

England squad: Ben Stokes , Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes .

