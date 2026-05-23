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England star departs RCB camp on eve of playoffs, returns home following finger injury to prepare for Test series

Jacob Bethell won't be a part of the remainder of RCB's title defence, returning to England following a finger injury.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 08:41 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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England batting star Jacob Bethell has been released from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs, returning to England where he will undergo a brief rehabilitation process before the national team’s Test matches against New Zealand this summer.

Jacob Bethell won't be a part of the remainder of RCB's title defence, returning to England following a finger injury.(PTI)

In a statement released by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the board confirmed that Bethell has suffered an injury to his finger that necessitated his return, citing a ‘left ring finger’ injury that will prevent him from taking further part in RCB’s campaign this summer.

The 22-year-old played seven matches for RCB in this league stage, stepping in to replace compatriot Phil Salt after he too was injured earlier in the campaign. However, Salt is expected to return to fitness and play an important role as RCB try to defend their title, explaining why RCB were happy to let the dynamic batter return to the UK.

RCB wait for Phil Salt's return

RCB will begin their playoff campaign and attempted title defence with a Qualifier 1 matchup against Gujarat Titans, to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala next week.

 
rcb Jacob Bethell
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