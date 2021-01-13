England still undecided on bowling line-up ahead of first Test
Wet weather and the potential for a more seamer-friendly wicket means England are in no rush to name their bowling attack for the first test against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on Thursday, captain Joe Root said.
Less than 24 hours before the start of the two-match series, Root said they were still undecided on who will play, and suggested seam could play a bigger role on what is traditionally a pitch that takes plenty of turns.
"There has been quite a lot of rain over the last few days so we want to make sure we are clear on the starting 11, and make sure we have the best tools for these conditions and the surface," Root told reporters on Wednesday.
"Throughout the winter (test tours to Sri Lanka and India) we will exploit pace as a tactic in these conditions, whether it is reverse swing or a more hostile spell of bowling. It can be very effective.
"With the weather around, seam might play a bigger part than has been spoken about previously."
Sri Lanka battled against genuine pace on their recent tour of South Africa with two heavy test defeats, though those were on wickets that had plenty of seam movement and bounce.
England are still in contention for a place in the final of the ICC’s Test Championship at Lords in June, but will likely have to win this series as well as their four-game tour of India to get there.
"We have to look at what is right in front of us, look at this first game and get a result," Root said.
"We have to look at what is right in front of us, look at this first game and get a result," Root said.

"It is a cliché, but one step at a time. It is exciting that there is still an opportunity for us to get to the Test Championship final though."
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
