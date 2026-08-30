England beat Pakistan by 194 runs in four days of the second test at Lord's on Sunday and won its first series since December 2024 with a match to spare.

England's Harry Brook and Joe Root celebrate after the match (Action Images via Reuters)

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Pakistan was inevitably bowled for 194 in a daunting chase of 389 about 45 minutes after tea. Saud Shakeel led his team's first batting resistance in the series and was caught on the boundary for an agonizing 97, the highest score in the series for either team.

England had to take only 18 wickets because opening batter Imam-ul-Haq never appeared after tearing his left calf on the first day.

Deep Dive How did Ollie Robinson perform in the second Test against Pakistan? Ollie Robinson had an outstanding performance, taking a total of eight wickets in the match, including 4-24 in the second innings. What impact did Imam-ul-Haq's injury have on Pakistan's performance in the Test series? Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury left Pakistan a batter short, contributing to their batting struggles as they failed to exceed 200 runs in the series. Why was Saud Shakeel's resilience against England significant during the second Test? Saud Shakeel's resistance was notable as he scored 97 runs, showcasing Pakistan's only substantial batting performance in a series where they otherwise struggled severely.

Seamer Ollie Robinson took eight wickets, 4-24 on Sunday and a staggering 8-35 in the match.

The third and last test doesn't start until Sept. 9 in Birmingham.

Pakistan's lack of batting grit in the series - it still hasn't cracked a 200 total - made Shakeel's resilience against Robinson and Jofra Archer the highlight of the afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} Shakeel and Shan Masood fashioned a 97-run partnership from 14-3 that frustrated England for nearly four hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakeel and Shan Masood fashioned a 97-run partnership from 14-3 that frustrated England for nearly four hours. {{/usCountry}}

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But Robinson broke the partnership an hour out from a delayed tea when he pinned Masood. Robinson quickly added Mohammad Rizwan, his 99th test wicket, and didn't bowl again.