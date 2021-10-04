Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England to decide on Ashes series in Australia this week
cricket

England to decide on Ashes series in Australia this week

Published on Oct 04, 2021 03:25 PM IST
England captain Joe Root, left, and Australia's captain Tim Paine pose with the Ashes urn: File photo(AP)
PTI | , London

England cricket officials will announce this week if the scheduled Ashes series in Australia will go ahead.

The tour is in doubt because of restrictions in place in Australia due to the pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Monday that there is “regular and positive dialogue” with Cricket Australia about arrangements for an Ashes tour “with health and wellbeing at the forefront.”

“We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback,” the ECB said.

“Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ecb england and wales cricket board ashes series
