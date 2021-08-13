Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England to play 2 T20s in Pakistan before Twenty20 World Cup
cricket

England to play 2 T20s in Pakistan before Twenty20 World Cup

Both matches were initially scheduled to be played in Karachi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday said it was moving the series to Rawalpindi due to “operational and logistical reasons.”
PTI | , Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:08 PM IST
England's Dawid Malan, 2nd right, reacts with Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, right.(AP)

England will play a two-match Twenty20 cricket series in Pakistan before both teams leave for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the games on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

It will be England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005. The England squad will return for another limited-overs series and World Test Championship matches next year.

While England’s men team will be touring Pakistan after a 16-year break, England’s women's squad, led by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan alongside their men’s team for the first time.

"We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

The England squads will arrive October 9.

Eoin Morgan’s England men's squad will leave for the UAE on October 15. Knight's women's team will stay in Rawalpindi for the three ODIs on Octover 17, 19 and 21. 

Topics
england vs pakistan
