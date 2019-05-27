England vs Afghanistan warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online
England look to bounce back from their defeat against Australia as they take on Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up encounter in London.cricket Updated: May 27, 2019 14:01 IST
Hindustan Times
England look to bounce back from their defeat against Australia as they take on Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up encounter in London on Monday.
Where is the England vs Afghanistan warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?
The England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will take place in London.
At what time does the England vs Afghanistan warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?
The England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match begins at 3pm IST on Monday (May 27)
Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Afghanistan warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?
The England vs Afghanistan warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.
How to watch England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match online?
The online streaming of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Afghanistan warm-up match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/
First Published: May 27, 2019 14:01 IST