Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

England vs Australia, Ashes 3rd Test, Day 1 live scorecard and commentary

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs Australia, Ashes: Follow live updates of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia through our full scorecard and commentary
         

England vs Australia:

 

Toss: England captain Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first under overcast conditions at Headingley in Leeds in the third Ashes Test against Australia. England have gone in with an unchanged side whereas, Australia have made two changes. Cameron Bancroft and Peter Siddle made way for Marcus Harris and James Pattinson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:55 IST

