England vs Australia highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston: Australia in front as match heads to thrilling final day
Ashes 2019: Catch all the highlights of the fourth day of the first Test between England and Australia through our live blog.
22:56 hrs IST
Stumps
22:31 hrs IST
England begin chase
22:21 hrs IST
Australia declare innings
21:41 hrs IST
Australia look to post big target
21:25 hrs IST
Australia 7 wickets down
21:04 hrs IST
Wade hits a century
20:16 hrs IST
Tea
20:00 hrs IST
England dismiss Smith
19:32 hrs IST
Australia bring up 300
19:17 hrs IST
Wade completes fifty
18:59 hrs IST
Australia have 180-run lead
18: 34 hrs IST
Australia in comfortable position
18: 15 hrs IST
Steve Smith with another century
17: 40 hrs IST
Australia have the advantage
17: 22 hrs IST
Australia need a partnership
17: 05 hrs IST
Travis Head departs
16:58 hrs IST
Heads hits a fifty
16:50 hrs IST
Australia lead by 100
16:20 hrs IST
Australia look comfortable
15:50 hrs IST
Smith completes 50
15: 30 hrs IST
Moeen Ali looking dangerous
14:44 hrs IST
Anderson a worry for England
Ashes first Test, Day 4 highlights: With Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scoring tons each, helped on by Travis Head’s fifty, Australia have set a mammoth target of 398 for England to chase. Australia skipper Tim Paine called back his troops after the visitors reached 487/7, with a lead of 397. England openers Jason Roy and Rory Burns played out the rest of the day as England reached 13/0 at stumps. There is still an entire day’s play left tomorrow. The match has tilted in Australia’s favour.
Follow England vs Australia highlights below -
Stumps
The over from James Pattinson marks the end of the day’s play and England openers have somehow survived the early on slaught from Aussie bowlers. England reach 13/0 at stumps, still need 385 more to win on the final day. Australia need 10 wickets to win.
England begin chase
Jason Roy and Rory Burns out to begin England’s 398-run chase. Peter Siddle starts off with the new ball. This is an interesting tactic from Australia. Will it work, though?
Australia declare innings
Tim Paine has called back his players and Australia declare at 487/7. The lead is of 397 runs. England need 398 runs to win the contest. This is a tough ask.
Australia look to post big target
James Pattinson and Pat Cummins would look to accumulate runs at the end as Australia would like to give England a target of more than 400 in the fourth innings.
Australia 7 wickets down
Wade’s dismissal has opened the doors for England as Australia are now 7 wickets down with lead of over 320. This Test match will most likely head to a finish.
Wade hits a century
Matthew Wade has completed his third Test century and it has been a beautiful innings by the comeback man. Australia tick over to 400 on the scoreboard
Tea
Australia look the dominant team after taking a lead of 266 runs against England in the first Test. Matthew Wade and Tim Paine will look to stretch Australia’s advantage after tea.
England dismiss Smith
After scoring 286 runs in the Test, Smith finally gets dismissed by England. He has been inspirational for Australia.
Australia bring up 300
Australia have scored 300 runs in the second innings with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade going strong for them against England.
Wade completes fifty
Matthew Wade, playing in his first match in a long time, has hit a fifty in the second innings for Australia.
Australia have 180-run lead
Australia are leading by 180 runs in the first Test against England. Smith and Wade are making the England bowlers toil hard for their wickets.
Australia in comfortable position
Matthew Wade is making up for his first innings failure as he has supported Smith well in the second innings.
Steve Smith with another century
What a comeback it has been for Steve Smith. He has hit back to back hundreds in the first Test back from suspension. He is the glue that is holding the Australian batting together.
Australia have the advantage
Both Australia and England head into lunch on Day 4 at Edgbaston. Steve Smith holds the key for the visitors as he is nearing another century while Matthew Wade looks in good touch on the other hand.
Australia need a partnership
Australia needs Matthew Wade to fire in the second innings. Steve Smith is heading towards another century and needs support from Wade to take Australia to a comfortable position.
Travis Head departs
Ben Stokes has worked his magic as he has got an edge off the bat of Travis Head. He scored 51 runs before going back to the pavilion.
Heads hits a fifty
Travis Head has provided good support to Steve Smith and he completes a well-deserved 50 off 110 balls.
Australia lead by 100
Smith and Head have taken Australia’s lead past 100 runs in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Smith is heading towards another hundred while Head is about to complete his fifty.
Australia look comfortable
Steve Smith and Travis Head look comfortable in the middle and have taken Australia’s lead past 80. If they maintain the advantage then Australia have a big chance to take the initiative in the Test.
Smith completes 50
Steve Smith has continued his impressive form in Test cricket as he completes his 50 in the second innings for Australia. This is the first Test match that Smith is playing in more than a year.
Moeen Ali looking dangerous
Moeen Ali is troubling Steve Smith at the start of the day and Australia would be vary of his threat.
Anderson a worry for England
England fear the worst as James Anderson could be out of the remainder of the first Ashes Test with an injury. England would now pin their hopes on Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad to end Australia’s resolve.