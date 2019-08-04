England vs Australia highlights, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston: Australia in front as match heads to thrilling final day

Ashes first Test, Day 4 highlights: With Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scoring tons each, helped on by Travis Head’s fifty, Australia have set a mammoth target of 398 for England to chase. Australia skipper Tim Paine called back his troops after the visitors reached 487/7, with a lead of 397. England openers Jason Roy and Rory Burns played out the rest of the day as England reached 13/0 at stumps. There is still an entire day’s play left tomorrow. The match has tilted in Australia’s favour.

Follow England vs Australia highlights below -

22:56 hrs IST Stumps The over from James Pattinson marks the end of the day’s play and England openers have somehow survived the early on slaught from Aussie bowlers. England reach 13/0 at stumps, still need 385 more to win on the final day. Australia need 10 wickets to win.





22:31 hrs IST England begin chase Jason Roy and Rory Burns out to begin England’s 398-run chase. Peter Siddle starts off with the new ball. This is an interesting tactic from Australia. Will it work, though?





22:21 hrs IST Australia declare innings Tim Paine has called back his players and Australia declare at 487/7. The lead is of 397 runs. England need 398 runs to win the contest. This is a tough ask.





21:41 hrs IST Australia look to post big target James Pattinson and Pat Cummins would look to accumulate runs at the end as Australia would like to give England a target of more than 400 in the fourth innings.





21:25 hrs IST Australia 7 wickets down Wade’s dismissal has opened the doors for England as Australia are now 7 wickets down with lead of over 320. This Test match will most likely head to a finish.





21:04 hrs IST Wade hits a century Matthew Wade has completed his third Test century and it has been a beautiful innings by the comeback man. Australia tick over to 400 on the scoreboard





20:16 hrs IST Tea Australia look the dominant team after taking a lead of 266 runs against England in the first Test. Matthew Wade and Tim Paine will look to stretch Australia’s advantage after tea.





20:00 hrs IST England dismiss Smith After scoring 286 runs in the Test, Smith finally gets dismissed by England. He has been inspirational for Australia.





19:32 hrs IST Australia bring up 300 Australia have scored 300 runs in the second innings with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade going strong for them against England.





19:17 hrs IST Wade completes fifty Matthew Wade, playing in his first match in a long time, has hit a fifty in the second innings for Australia.





18:59 hrs IST Australia have 180-run lead Australia are leading by 180 runs in the first Test against England. Smith and Wade are making the England bowlers toil hard for their wickets.





18: 34 hrs IST Australia in comfortable position Matthew Wade is making up for his first innings failure as he has supported Smith well in the second innings.





18: 15 hrs IST Steve Smith with another century What a comeback it has been for Steve Smith. He has hit back to back hundreds in the first Test back from suspension. He is the glue that is holding the Australian batting together.





17: 40 hrs IST Australia have the advantage Both Australia and England head into lunch on Day 4 at Edgbaston. Steve Smith holds the key for the visitors as he is nearing another century while Matthew Wade looks in good touch on the other hand.





17: 22 hrs IST Australia need a partnership Australia needs Matthew Wade to fire in the second innings. Steve Smith is heading towards another century and needs support from Wade to take Australia to a comfortable position.





17: 05 hrs IST Travis Head departs Ben Stokes has worked his magic as he has got an edge off the bat of Travis Head. He scored 51 runs before going back to the pavilion.





16:58 hrs IST Heads hits a fifty Travis Head has provided good support to Steve Smith and he completes a well-deserved 50 off 110 balls.





16:50 hrs IST Australia lead by 100 Smith and Head have taken Australia’s lead past 100 runs in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Smith is heading towards another hundred while Head is about to complete his fifty.





16:20 hrs IST Australia look comfortable Steve Smith and Travis Head look comfortable in the middle and have taken Australia’s lead past 80. If they maintain the advantage then Australia have a big chance to take the initiative in the Test.





15:50 hrs IST Smith completes 50 Steve Smith has continued his impressive form in Test cricket as he completes his 50 in the second innings for Australia. This is the first Test match that Smith is playing in more than a year.





15: 30 hrs IST Moeen Ali looking dangerous Moeen Ali is troubling Steve Smith at the start of the day and Australia would be vary of his threat.



