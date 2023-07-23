England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain stands between Stokes-led ENG and win in Manchester

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 5: The contest heading into day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test comes down to England against the Manchester weather. Favourites heading into the fourth day of play, the weather reports didn’t show much chance of play — but when play did take place, Australia wrestled back the advantage from the English team. Marnus Labuschagne’s stoic century, given support by Mitch Marsh, allowed Australia to ensure that an innings loss looks less and less likely. England will likely have to bat again, and with weather not looking great on Sunday’s forecast either, it is a race against time for Ben Stokes and his bowlers. Australia only trail by 61 runs with all-rounders Cam Green and Marsh still at the crease, and with minimal play likely on the fifth day at Old Trafford, it will only be a matter of batting out the overs that are played for the visitors to ensure they can’t lose the series. Another curtailed day in Manchester, and Australia will celebrate having retained the Ashes once again.

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 5(AP)