England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Garth joins the party, removes Knight; AUS W keep control

England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia's Lucy Hamilton celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Amy Jones.(Action Images via Reuters)

England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl as they take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated so far in the tournament. The Aussies are the most successful team at the Women's T20 World Cup with six titles. Meanwhile, England are aiming to win their first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009. Both sides have also met seven times in Women's T20 World Cup history. Five of those showdowns have come in knockout games, including three finals. Australia have four victories, England has two, and one game ended in a tie. ...Read More