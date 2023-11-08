England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Buttler's ENG play for pride, NED eye upset

England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: After enduring a string of defeats, Jos Buttler-led England will look to end their barren run in the ongoing World Cup as they meet Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England are pitted at the bottom of the ten-team table, having won just one match out of the seven they've played so far. While the defending champions are already out of the semifinal race, they still have a lot to play. With just two matches remaining, including the one against Netherlands, England will hope for consecutive wins and look to finish at least seventh in order to seek direct qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in 2025.

England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023(REUTERS)

Standing in front are Netherlands, who have won two matches in the tournament. They are placed one spot above England, and will hope to finish the tournament on a positive note. Netherlands had earlier stunned South Africa, and defeated Bangladesh by 87 wickets. After the clash against England, the Dutch unit will lock horns with India, which will be their final outing in the World Cup.

Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

Follow the Live score and updates of England vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: