England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Score
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Score

ENG vs NZ live score 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand and England ssquare off in the series-opener at Lord's. Follow England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live score and updates here.
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Score(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand live score: New Zealand will look to wrap up England's tail early and put in a much improved show with the bat in the second innings on Day 2 of the first Test match at the Lord's today. The first day belonged to the bowlers completely. 17 wickets fell in total as England bowled New Zealand out for 132 after the visitors opted to bat first and then were reduced to 116 for 7 at stumps.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

