England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell notched up an unbeaten stand of 180 that put the visitors in control against England after two days of the first test at Lord’s on Friday. The two came in to bat when New Zealand were reeling at 56-4. Mitchell and Blundell moved the Black Caps 227 runs ahead by stumps. Mitchell ended the day on 97 not out, three short of a well-deserved century at the home of cricket, with Blundell 90 not out in an imposing total of 236-4. A day after 17 wickets fell, seven were added to the tally, and New Zealand looked like repeating its horrible start. But Mitchell and Blundell then settled in for what could go down as a match-winning stay. The duo shut down England's vastly experienced James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and neutralised Matthew Potts threat as well.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

