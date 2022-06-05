England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: England need just 61 runs to claim the win but with no more recognised batsmen left to come in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. The hosts were 216-5 with Joe Root and Ben Foakes on a sixth-wicket stand of 57 at close on day three, chasing a target of 277 after dismissing New Zealand for 285 before lunch. Stokes marked his 31st birthday with a dashing 54 -- England's first fifty of this match -- while star batsman Root was 77 not out at stumps after the close friends had put on 90 runs for the fifth wicket. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then kept Root company with an unbeaten nine off 48 balls. England, bottom of the World Test Championship table after winning just one of their previous 17 matches, now have a chance to take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series. The second match of the three-test series will begin on Friday at Trent Bridge, followed by a game at Headingley.

Follow ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test Day 4

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

