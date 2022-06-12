England vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell crafted an impressive 190 while Tom Blundell also hit a century as the tourists scored a mammoth 553 in their first innings to take control of the second test against England at the end of day two on Saturday. England made 90-1 from 26 overs in response at the close of play after Trent Boult had opener Zak Crawley caught behind for four to give New Zealand a decent start at Trent Bridge. But Alex Lees was unbeaten on 34 with Ollie Pope 51 not out and both batsmen looking comfortable at the end.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

