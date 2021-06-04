Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand: Kiwi's Devon Conway becomes sixth batsman to hammer double ton on Test debut
cricket

England vs New Zealand: Kiwi's Devon Conway becomes sixth batsman to hammer double ton on Test debut

In the ongoing first-test against England at Lord’s, Devon Conway slammed a century on an opening day and followed it with a double-century as the visitors posted a total of 378 runs after batting first.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:28 AM IST
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates scoring 200 runs.(AP)

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway began his Test career in style and shattered a few batting records. In the ongoing first-test against England at Lord’s, the right-hand batsman slammed a century on an opening day and followed it with a double-century as the visitors posted a total of 378 runs after batting first.

Also read: 'If you're a kid, emerging player or county cricketer, copy Jadeja': Pietersen's massive praise for India's 'superstar'

Conway got to his double ton with a six-off Mark Wood in the post-lunch session on Day 2. With that particular maximum, he became only the second New Zealand batsman after Mathew Sinclair, and the sixth cricketer overall, to score 200 on Test debut. Back in 1999, right-hand batsman, Sinclair scored 214 in his Test debut against West Indies in Wellington.

A look at highest scores in maiden Test Innings:

287 Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04

222*Jacques Rudolph SA v Ban 2003

214 Lawrence Rowe WI v NZ 1971/72

214 Mathew Sinclair NZ v WI 1999/00

201*Brendon Kuruppu SL v NZ 1987

200 DEVON CONWAY NZ v Eng 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Conway ended the day with an unbeaten 136 off 240 balls and broke former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s record of highest individual score of 131 at Lord’s at Test debut.

The very next day, he received a standing ovation at the home of cricket as he went past former England cricketers Ranjitsinhji and WG Grace. Ranjitsinhji held the record for the highest score by a debutant in England for 125 years. He had scored an unbeaten 154 against Australia in 1896 in Manchester. Grace had scored 150 on debut against Australia back in 1880 in Manchester.

Soon, after scoring his historic double-ton, Conway was run out without facing another ball, coming up just short as he sprinted back to the non-striker's end for second run.

Replying to New Zealand's first-innings total of 378 that was anchored by Conway's 347-ball 200, England reached stumps on 111-2 with Burns unbeaten on 59 and Root on 42 not out, their partnership up to 93.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team new zealand cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

Man takes injured cockroach lying on the road to vet for treatment

This peacock isn’t shy about flaunting its gorgeous plumage. Seen viral video?

Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

‘They are like my children’: Cuban man living by the sea befriends pelicans
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP