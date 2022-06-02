Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score
cricket

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

ENG vs NZ Live score 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand opted to bat first against hosts England in the first Test at Lord's. Follow England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live Score and updates here.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test(ECB/Twitter)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-opening Test match against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London today. This series marks a new chapter in England cricket with Ben Stokes taking over from Joe Root as the captain and Brendon McCullum beginning his journey as a white-ball coach. England are playing both James Anderson and Stuart Broad while Durham's 23-year-old pacer Matthew Potts has been handed his Test cap. New Zealand, on the other hand, have decided to play Ajaz Patel as a spin option.

Follow England vs New Zealand Live Score

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
england cricket team new zealand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP