England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-opening Test match against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London today. This series marks a new chapter in England cricket with Ben Stokes taking over from Joe Root as the captain and Brendon McCullum beginning his journey as a white-ball coach. England are playing both James Anderson and Stuart Broad while Durham's 23-year-old pacer Matthew Potts has been handed his Test cap. New Zealand, on the other hand, have decided to play Ajaz Patel as a spin option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow England vs New Zealand Live Score

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON