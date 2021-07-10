England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming: When, how and where to watch live on TV and online

ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: A battered and bruised Pakistan team will face an inexperienced but buoyant England side in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s on Saturday. A full-strength Pakistan side was hammered by an inexperienced England team which fielded five debutants and an entirely different XI from their last match due to a virus outbreak in their camp. The nine-wicket drubbing that Pakistan took in the Cardiff ODI led to widespread criticism on social media and former cricketers. The Babar Azam-led side, however, did not lose hope and promised to make a strong comeback to stay alive the in three-match series on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know about England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming

Where is the England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI taking place?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place at the Lord’s Cricket Cricket Ground in London.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI begin?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday (July 10). The toss for the England vs Pakistan first ODI will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch live streaming of England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Six (both app and website) and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD) in India. You can also follow the ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI live scorecard at hindustantimes.com/cricket

