England vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada becomes third to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada took the third hat-trick of the 2021 T20 World Cup during the side's final Super 12 game against England on Saturday.

Rabada dismissed Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan off successive deliveries to take a historic first hat-trick for South Africa in T20Is. This was also Rabada's second international hat-trick.

Earlier in the 2021 edition, Curtis Campher from Ireland became the first bowler to take a hat-trick during the first round. Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, then, took the second hat-trick of the edition against South Africa in the Super 12 stage.

Rabada's hat-trick turned the game on its head as England were in a prime position to win the game against South Africa. The side needed 14 runs off the final over after making an incredible comeback in the game, riding on a couple of quick knocks from Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan.

However, Rabada, who had conceded 45 runs off his first three overs, took the wickets off his first three deliveries to dent England's hopes for a victory.

Hat-tricks in T20 World Cups:

Brett Lee (Australia) vs Bangladesh - 2007

Curtis Campher (Ireland) vs The Netherlands - 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa - 2021

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs England - 2021

Even as South Africa won the game, however, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the edition due to a lower Net Run Rate than both, England and Australia.

