Live
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
Sep 1, 2024 2:32 PM IST
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 4) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- England 51/2 in 14.2 overs
- Referral 1 (14.3 ovs): SL against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG:3, SL:2)
- Drinks: England 69/3 in 18.1 overs
- England 102/3 in 23.0 overs
- 4th Wicket Partnership: 51 off 48 balls between J Root (19) and H Brook (31)
- England 150/4 in 32.1 overs
- Lunch: England 159/4 in 34.0 overs
- J Root Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Referral 2 (37.1 ovs): J Smith against SL (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG:2, SL:2)
- England 200/6 in 41.0 overs
- Referral 3 (46.6 ovs): SL against M Potts (Caught) Successful (ENG:2, SL:2)
- Drinks: England 227/8 in 47.0 overs
- J Root 34th test hundred : 102 runs in 111 balls (10x4) (0x6)
- England 250/8 in 52.5 overs
- Referral 4 (54.1 ovs): SL against S Bashir (Caught) Unsuccessful (ENG:2, SL:1)
- Innings Break: England 251/10 in 54.3 overs
- Tea: England 251/10 in 54.3 overs
- Referral 1 (2.2 ovs): D Karunaratne against ENG (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL:3)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 43/2 in 14.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 50/2 in 17.5 overs
- Bad Light: Sri Lanka 53/2 in 20.0 overs
- Stumps: Sri Lanka 53/2 in 20.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 1, 2024 2:32 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024
England vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 between England and Sri Lanka to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.