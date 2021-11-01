England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl in Sharjah

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in Sharjah against England. Both sides remained unchanged for the contest. Sloppy fielding cost Sri Lanka the match against Australia and they almost managed to upset South Africa, but Dasun Shanaka's men will be aiming for nothing less than a win in Sharjah tonight to keep their chances alive. Eoin Morgan's men, on the other hand, have been among the most dominant teams in this competition, outlined by their thumping win against Australia. They now stand a win away from booking their semifinal berth.

