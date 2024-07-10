England vs West Indies Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
Venue : Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England squad -
Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington, Gus Atkinson, James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jeremiah Louis, Shamar Joseph...Read More
England vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis (On debut), Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
England vs West Indies Live Scores: England Playing XI
England vs West Indies Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK) (On debut), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson (On debut), Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
England vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update
England vs West Indies Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
England vs West Indies Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.