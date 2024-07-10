Explore
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
New Delhi 37oC
    Live

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    July 10, 2024 3:06 PM IST
    England vs West Indies Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field in the 1st Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
    Key Events
    England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1
    England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 10 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Lord's Cricket Ground, London

    England squad -
    Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington, Gus Atkinson, James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir
    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jeremiah Louis, Shamar Joseph    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 10, 2024 3:06 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis (On debut), Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

    July 10, 2024 3:06 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK) (On debut), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson (On debut), Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

    July 10, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    July 10, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of England, 2024

    England vs West Indies Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

